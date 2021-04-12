-$1.09 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($1.00). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.75. 3,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

