$1.11 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.30. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,136. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

