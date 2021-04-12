$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $987.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $251.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

