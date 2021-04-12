$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 236.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 81,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $134.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

