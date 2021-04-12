$1.32 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $160.09. 720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

