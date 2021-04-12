$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

