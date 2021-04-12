$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.11 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

