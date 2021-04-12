$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

