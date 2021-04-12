$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 42,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

