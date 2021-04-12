$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.98. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of CCMP opened at $192.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.99. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.