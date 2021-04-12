$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post $1.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.95 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

