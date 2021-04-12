101,539 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,995,000. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $318.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

