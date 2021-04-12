10,253 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

NYSE MLM opened at $346.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.05. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

