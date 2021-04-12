12Ships Price Reaches $0.0656 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $326.97 million and $1,539.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

