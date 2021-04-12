1,349,355 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,349,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,624,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.