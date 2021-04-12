$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $14.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.