$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $14.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $14.50 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

