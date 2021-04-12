150,828 Shares in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

