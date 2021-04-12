17,000 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSB opened at $158.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

