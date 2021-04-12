178,249 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $31.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

