178,400 Shares in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.78% of SC Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in SC Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCPE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,482. SC Health Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SC Health Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

