$188.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $188.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.20 million and the lowest is $179.18 million. The Macerich posted sales of $226.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $782.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Macerich by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

