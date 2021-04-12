18,857 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99.

