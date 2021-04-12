$192.43 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $192.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.94 million and the highest is $195.00 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $795.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.90 million to $813.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $893.68 million, with estimates ranging from $838.73 million to $955.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.44.

MKTX stock opened at $534.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $380.28 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

