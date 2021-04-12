1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 83,318 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $46.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

