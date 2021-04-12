$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

