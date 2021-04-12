$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $77.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

