$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,948 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

