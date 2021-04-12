$2.96 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $3.08. M&T Bank reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $156.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,675. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

