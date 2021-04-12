200,000 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000.

TMPMU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

