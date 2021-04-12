204,368 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,690 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

