211,700 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

