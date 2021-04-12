23,356 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.