$247.18 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $247.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.93 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JACK opened at $114.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

