24,900 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

