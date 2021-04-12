249,300 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 102.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 233,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

