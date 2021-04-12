257,516 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

