$28.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $28.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $28.98 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $16.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $108.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.62 billion to $111.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.05 billion to $147.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

NYSE:BABA opened at $223.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

