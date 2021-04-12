$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $295.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.34 million to $297.00 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $298.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.93. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

