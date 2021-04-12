2key.network (2KEY) Price Down 15.3% This Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $304,605.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 66,888,636 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.