$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.27 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $8,667,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 19.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

