$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,360 shares of company stock worth $25,692,302. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

