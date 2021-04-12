3,117,448 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,117,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,032,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.53% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 222.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 166,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

