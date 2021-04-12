317,000 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.41% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

