32,305 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Apple comprises about 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,230,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Apple by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.