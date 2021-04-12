$326.41 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $326.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.60 million and the lowest is $320.14 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $238.71 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,485,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

