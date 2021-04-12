$326.54 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $326.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.16 million to $360.18 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $254.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

