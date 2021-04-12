336,731 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,758,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

