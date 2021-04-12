$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $35.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

