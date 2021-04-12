$355.08 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $355.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.90 million and the lowest is $343.50 million. South State reported sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.86 on Monday. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in South State by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in South State by 69.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in South State by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South State by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.