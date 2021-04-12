$360.90 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $360.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.51 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $332.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Shares of EXR opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $139.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

